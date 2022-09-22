Mankato man sentenced to 6 years in fentanyl overdose case

Sep. 22—MANKATO — A Mankato man received a more than six-year prison sentence for supplying fentanyl to a fatal overdose victim.

Myles Daniel Hickman, 27, pleaded guilty to a third-degree murder charge in August in Blue Earth County District Court.

He was found to have sold heroin containing fentanyl to Jesse Barnhart, 31, before Barnhart's death in May 2021.

Hickman will serve two-thirds of a 74-month sentence, according to a release from the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force. He received credit for more than a year, 394 days, of time already served.

The task force's investigation included text messages and surveillance footage showing Hickman sold $120 worth of drugs to Barnhart. The latter had just recently gotten out of treatment.

Hickman is one of several dealers to be convicted on murder charges for supplying fentanyl in the Mankato area.

Anna Marie Bailey, 61, of Mankato, pleaded guilty to third-degree murder in September for her role in the death of 21-year-old Travis Gustavson in February 2021. Bailey's sentencing hearing is on Nov. 8.

Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola