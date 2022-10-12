Mankato man sentenced on drug, gun and burglary charges

Oct. 12—MANKATO — A Mankato man received a prison sentence this month for aiding and abetting gun thefts, illegal possession of a firearm and drug possession in 2021.

Peter John Lohre, 25, received sentences adding up to eight years and nine months, according to Blue Earth County District Court documents. He's set to serve a minimum of two-thirds of that sentence at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud, minus nearly three years of credit for time already served.

Police arrested Lohre in early November 2021 after he was the passenger in a high-speed pursuit ending near Eagle Lake, according to a criminal complaint. The driver accused him of pointing a gun at her and forcing her to drive off from police, leading to nine felony charges filed against him, including kidnapping.

A plea agreement led to all but one felony for methamphetamine possession being dismissed.

His two other felony convictions for aiding and abetting burglary and illegal firearm possession stem from charges in late November 2021 related to his role in gun thefts. A man in Blue Earth County man reported someone stole firearms from his gun cabinet in October 2021.

The investigation reportedly found Lohre obtained a garage opener for the property and aided two men in stealing the firearms. Lohre told police the two men gave him a shotgun for helping transport the guns, according to the complaint, although he got rid of the gun because it was spray painted.

Lohre's sentence for the aiding and abetting and gun charges will be served concurrently with his meth charge.

