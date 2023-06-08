Mankato man sentenced to jail in fatal ATV crash case

Jun. 8—MANKATO — An ATV crash that resulted in a woman's death in August led to the driver, who initially claimed he wasn't operating the vehicle, receiving a one-year jail sentence Thursday.

Joshua Michael Wieland, 31, of Mankato, pleaded guilty and was convicted of felony criminal vehicular homicide in Blue Earth County District Court for operating a vehicle negligently while under the influence of alcohol.

The crash on an embankment in South Bank Township resulted in the death of passenger, Karissa Beth Bode, 32, of North Mankato.

At Wieland's sentencing hearing Thursday, Karissa's mother, boyfriend and sisters spoke about their profound loss in victim impact statements. Angie Bode, Karissa's mother, said a year in jail for Wieland isn't justice for her daughter's death on Aug. 14.

The mother described feeling an unrelenting sense of emptiness since the loss. And Wieland lied to her and her family after the crash, she said.

"You used our dying daughter to shield your guilt," she said.

A criminal complaint states Wieland originally told investigators that Karissa was driving the ATV when the crash occurred. Investigators reported finding surveillance footage contradicting his claim and said he later admitted to being the driver.

Wieland read a statement saying he wanted to take accountability for his actions by pleading guilty. He said he never should've driven the ATV while drunk.

"I want to sincerely apologize to the family," he said.

Angie Bode read a victim impact statement on behalf of Chad Benke, Karissa's boyfriend. Karissa was an amazing mother to her and Benke's daughter, Sawyer, wrote Benke.

The family was planning a life together and house hunting, his statement read, but that life was "ripped away from us." While he carries a vial with Karissa's ashes in it, he added, Wieland gets a "slap on the wrist."

Karissa's sister, Taylor Freese, spoke about losing a best friend. The sentence is a "far cry" from what Wieland deserves, she said.

Wieland's careless decision broke the family, said Emily Bode, Karissa's youngest sister. She talked about how Wieland went to Karissa's visitation and tarnished her reputation by lying to the family about who was driving the ATV.

"I will never accept this," she said. "I will never forgive you."

Wieland received a downward durational sentence, meaning it's lower than the guidelines outlined for the offense. The factors influencing his terms could include his amenability to probation, adherence to alcohol monitoring and minimal prior criminal history.

His defense attorney, Zachary Bahr, referenced these factors in requesting that Judge Andrea Lieser grant Wieland time after the sentencing hearing to report to jail. Prosecuting attorney Todd Coryell asked the court to immediately remand Wieland into custody to begin his sentence.

Wieland "drastically" and "tragically" impacted the family with his decisions on Aug. 14, Lieser said. Before ordering him to be taken immediately into custody, she told him she hopes he takes his sobriety seriously.

Along with his one-year jail sentence, Wieland received a stayed four-year prison sentence and will pay $2,079 in fines plus potential restitution to the family. He wouldn't serve the prison sentence if he meets a lengthy list of probation conditions for five years.

