Mankato man sentenced for porch arson

Oct. 20—MANKATO — A man who set a fire at a Mankato duplex after he was kicked out was sentenced to time served, community service and restitution.

Caleb Guy Schultz, 25, of Mankato, pleaded guilty to felony arson and was sentenced Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.

In June a resident of a South Fourth Street duplex reported a gas can on fire on the porch. The resident put out the fire, which damaged a door and surrounding walls and floor.

The other resident of the home told investigators Schultz had been staying at the residence but she kicked him out because he was using methamphetamine again, according to a court complaint.

Schultz smelled like gasoline, a witness saw a man matching his description with a gas can and surveillance video showed he was on the property around the time of the fire, the charges said.

Schultz was sentenced to 58 days already served, 20 days community service and three years probation. He also must pay $400 in restitution and either pay a $1,000 fine or work it off doing more community service.