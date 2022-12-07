Mankato man has seven charges dismissed, pleads guilty to misdemeanor domestic assault

Dec. 6—ST. PETER — A Mankato man recently had seven of eight charges against him dismissed, with him pleading guilty to misdemeanor domestic assault.

Malcohm Mickelle Clark, 29, had faced one felony, three gross misdemeanors and four misdemeanors in Nicollet County District Court dating back to accusations in North Mankato in June.

Police at the time said Clark told them he got into a verbal argument with a woman, according to a criminal complaint.

The woman initially claimed he assaulted her while she was holding a baby, the complaint states, but police said she called them afterward and reported she wasn't sure about certain details. Before Clark petitioned to plead guilty to the single misdemeanor in November, his public defender filed a memorandum to the court on his behalf stating the woman admitted she hadn't been truthful about the incident.

Clark was facing a jury trial in late November before seeking a guilty plea via Alford, meaning he maintained his innocence but acknowledged a trial would've likely resulted in a guilty verdict.

The plea and conviction on the misdemeanor charge resulted in a four-day jail sentenced, of which he already had four days of credit for time served.