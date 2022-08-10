Mankato man stabbed coworker, charges say

Aug. 10—MANKATO — A Mankato man allegedly stabbed a coworker last week, according to recently filed charges.

Herton Ezikiel Lowary, 29, faces three felony assault charges in Blue Earth County District Court.

Police arrived at a Mankato business — police logs corresponding with when the call came in match the address for Johnson Outdoors — Wednesday to find an employee lying on the floor surrounded by blood while two people applied pressure to his wound, according to a criminal complaint.

The man was transported to the hospital, where medical staff treated a deep wound to his upper chest.

He told police he was walking toward the cafeteria with another coworker when Lowary ran up from behind, jumped and hit him in the chest. He initially thought Lowary punched him until he realized he was bleeding, according to the complaint.

After taking Lowary into custody, police found a 6-inch knife nearby.

