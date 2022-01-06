Mankato pair charged with drug sales

Jan. 5—MANKATO — Two people are facing drug charges after authorities allegedly caught a Mankato man with a large amount of methamphetamine and found more meth in his girlfriend's Mankato residence.

Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force agents arrested David Benjamin Smith, 40, for warrants Monday. He had over 56 grams of meth in his possession, a court complaint said. A scale and baggies also were in his vehicle.

Agents obtained a warrant to search the residence of Smith's girlfriend, 29-year-old Janna Louise Finch. They allegedly found nearly 8 grams of meth, a scale, pipe and baggies.

Both suspects were charged with felony counts of drug sales and drug possession Wednesday in Blue Earth County District Court.