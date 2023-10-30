Mankato police ask people to review surveillance footage in homicide investigation

Oct. 30—MANKATO — With the suspect in a fatal shooting remaining at large, Mankato police are asking anyone living around All Seasons Arena to check their video surveillance cameras to look for tips in the killing that occurred early Saturday.

Buay Duer Juk, 27, of Mankato, was fatally shot and found in the street of the 300 block of Balcerzak Drive at 12:18 a.m. after several reports of gunfire were called in to 911. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office ruled the cause of death a homicide.

Mankato Public Safety Cmdr. Chris Baukol said they want anyone in the Balcerzak Drive, Monks Avenue, Pohl Road area near Homestead apartments and All Seasons Arena to review any video footage they have from about midnight to 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Residents are asked to call police if they have images of anything out of the ordinary or if they heard or saw anything unusual in that time period.

"Any images of anyone walking or running by or a vehicle idling or anything."

While there have been some reports on social media that Juk was shot in the head, police say that's not the case. Baukol said the victim was shot five times.

"At this point in the investigation we don't believe this is a random act so we don't believe the public is in danger," Baukol said.

A witness reported seeing a male flee the area on foot after the shooting. The male was described as 6-foot-2, thin build and about 160 pounds, wearing dark clothing with the hood up.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call 911 or Public Safety at 507-387-8725.

The Minnesota Bureau of Apprehension is assisting Public Safety in the investigation.