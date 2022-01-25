Mankato police investigate outdoor gunshot

Jan. 24—MANKATO — Police are investigating a gunshot outside a student apartment building near Minnesota State University.

Police responded to a report of a possible gunshot heard at about 8:35 p.m. Friday outside the 400 building of The Summit and Jacob Heights on Monks Avenue.

A man who officers found in the area denied any involvement, said Dan Schisel, associate director of the Mankato Department of Public Safety.

A spent shell casing was recovered in the parking lot, Schisel said.