Mankato police investigating rash of thefts

Jul. 19—MANKATO — Authorities are reminding people to secure their homes and vehicles after a string of thefts.

Four suspects have been identified and one of them has been charged after they allegedly were caught in a stolen vehicle.

There were 18 reports of thefts from vehicles, thefts from garages, or vehicles rummaged through Friday and Saturday, according to Dan Schisel, associate director of the Mankato Department of Public Safety.

The reports occurred in multiple neighborhoods, predominately in the southern area of the city. All involved unlocked vehicles or garages, Schisel said. Bicycles and small items were taken.

At about 3:30 a.m. Saturday, a Mankato officer stopped a car without headlights that was traveling in the wrong lane of Cherry Street. The car went over a curb as it pulled over, according to a court complaint.

When the officer walked up to the car, none of the four occupants was in the driver's seat. Some of the occupants eventually identified Wichchong Wal Tiap, 19, of Willmar, as the driver.

Another officer contacted the owner of the car, who reported it had been stolen from his driveway. Tiap was arrested and charged with felony vehicle theft Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.

The four in the car matched the general descriptions of four males seen in the areas of some of the other thefts, according to the complaint against Tiap. Investigators are processing evidence to see if it connects them to any of the thefts, Schisel said.

The police spokesman said the rash of thefts serves as a reminder that people need to lock their vehicles, houses and garages, as well as remove values from their vehicles.

"And if you see something suspicious, please report it," Schisel said.