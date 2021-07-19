Mankato police investigating rash of thefts

Kristine Goodrich, The Free Press, Mankato, Minn.
·1 min read

Jul. 19—MANKATO — Authorities are reminding people to secure their homes and vehicles after a string of thefts.

Four suspects have been identified and one of them has been charged after they allegedly were caught in a stolen vehicle.

There were 18 reports of thefts from vehicles, thefts from garages, or vehicles rummaged through Friday and Saturday, according to Dan Schisel, associate director of the Mankato Department of Public Safety.

The reports occurred in multiple neighborhoods, predominately in the southern area of the city. All involved unlocked vehicles or garages, Schisel said. Bicycles and small items were taken.

At about 3:30 a.m. Saturday, a Mankato officer stopped a car without headlights that was traveling in the wrong lane of Cherry Street. The car went over a curb as it pulled over, according to a court complaint.

When the officer walked up to the car, none of the four occupants was in the driver's seat. Some of the occupants eventually identified Wichchong Wal Tiap, 19, of Willmar, as the driver.

Another officer contacted the owner of the car, who reported it had been stolen from his driveway. Tiap was arrested and charged with felony vehicle theft Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.

The four in the car matched the general descriptions of four males seen in the areas of some of the other thefts, according to the complaint against Tiap. Investigators are processing evidence to see if it connects them to any of the thefts, Schisel said.

The police spokesman said the rash of thefts serves as a reminder that people need to lock their vehicles, houses and garages, as well as remove values from their vehicles.

"And if you see something suspicious, please report it," Schisel said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Thomas Manger selected to take over embattled Capitol Police

    Manger is the former police chief of Montgomery County, Maryland.

  • Man charged with murder of NC teacher who tried robbing Mexican cartel member

    The U.S. Marshals Service charged the man three months after a Union County teacher was killed in a shootout involving alleged members of Mexican drug cartel.

  • U.S. states to unveil $26 billion opioid settlement with drug distributors, J&J - source

    (Reuters) -U.S. state attorneys general and lawyers for local governments are expected on Wednesday to unveil a landmark, $26 billion settlement resolving claims that the three largest U.S. drug distributors and drugmaker Johnson & Johnson helped fuel a nationwide opioid epidemic, a person familiar with the matter said. Under the settlement proposal, distributors McKesson Corp, Cardinal Health Inc and AmerisourceBergen Corp are expected to pay a combined $21 billion, while Johnson & Johnson would pay $5 billion.

  • Singapore police arrest teen after killing of schoolboy, 13

    Singapore police said on Monday a high school student had been arrested and would be charged with murder over the killing of a 13-year-old boy, whose body was found in a school bathroom along with an axe. Extreme violence in schools is rare in Singapore, a country known for low crime and obedience to rules that counts itself as among the safest places in the world. "We are all shocked to receive news of the tragic incident," Chan Chun Sing, the education minister, posted on Facebook.

  • Chicago mayor announces deal to create an elected board to oversee the Chicago Police

    The deal would represent a "historic, transformative, and balanced approach to civilian oversight," Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said.

  • Biden says inflation temporary; Fed should do what it deems necessary for recovery

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday said an increase in prices was expected to be temporary, but his administration understood that unchecked inflation over the longer term would pose a "real challenge" to the economy and would remain vigilant. Biden said he told Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell recently that the Fed was independent and should take whatever steps it deems necessary to support a strong, durable recovery. "As our economy comes roaring back, we've seen some price increases," Biden said, while rejecting concerns the recent increases could be a sign of persistent inflation.

  • Atlanta police arrest 3 suspected of homophobic abuse of child in viral video

    On Saturday, three people were arrested in connection with a viral video that captured a child being hit and verbally […] The post Atlanta police arrest 3 suspected of homophobic abuse of child in viral video appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Man who snatches 5-year-old boy from NYC street in video attacks officer

    Man caught on video attempting to kidnap a 5-year-old boy while he was walking with his mother and siblings in Queens in New York City.

  • Suspect in home invasion robbery where family was zip-tied in Tarrant County arrested

    The father and son were able to break free from their zip-ties and fight back against the intruders, leading to a shoot-out.

  • El Salvador 'House of Horrors' killings shock nation numbed to violence

    Neighbors knew something was wrong in that squat green house when a young woman's screams pierced the quiet of their neighborhood in Chalchuapa, a small town about 80 kilometers (50 miles) from San Salvador, this nation's capital. Jacquelinne Palomo Lima, 26, and her mother had been lured to the windowless dwelling by the man who lived there – 51-year-old former policeman Hugo Osorio - who had promised them information about Palomo's missing brother, Alexis, a family member told Reuters. Neighbors called police when they heard Palomo's screams on the night of May 7 as she fled the home only to be overtaken by Osorio, who allegedly hit her in the head with a metal pipe and dragged her back inside.

  • 'Most wanted' fugitive arrested after she commented on a police department's Facebook post about her, authorities say

    Lorraine Graves, who is charged with accessory to murder, was featured in a "most wanted" post on the Tulsa Police Department's Facebook page.

  • Man caught snatching child off the street in New York City

    Surveillance video shows the 5-year-old child walking ahead of his mother and siblings in Queens on Thursday (July 15) evening.A man is seen getting out of a car, running to the child, snatching him off the sidewalk and putting him in the backseat of a parked car. The child's mother is seen pulling her son through the car's front passenger seat window.The child was not hurt.The mother, identified by local media as 45-year-old Dolores Diaz, said she did not know why someone would try to take her child and said her neighborhood is safe.Late Friday, police arrested 24-year-old James McGonagle. He has been charged with attempted kidnapping as well as other counts.Police said they are looking for a second suspect.

  • 2 killed in shooting at NW Harris Co. business barbecue

    A crowd of around 30 people had gathered outside a business for a party when the fight broke out and gunfire erupted, deputies said.

  • Smugglers hit woman with car as she’s trying to pay ransom for nephew, Texas cops say

    “This is the definition of evil,” police said.

  • The Cops Killed With Impunity. Then Came a ‘Perfect Victim.’

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyIt was 3 a.m. on a dark stretch of rural highway, and 17-year-old Hunter Brittain and his cousin were test-driving the pickup truck they’d been tinkering with at a local repair shop all night. Brittain, a white teen from the tiny city of McRae, Arkansas, who dreamed of being a Nascar driver, worked all year to buy the old white GMC truck. But the transmission was a persistent problem.The late-night spin was meant to see if his efforts

  • FBI agent who played key role in Whitmer kidnap investigation charged with assault

    A special agent with the FBI involved in the operation that resulted in a group of men being charged for allegedly plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was criminally charged on Monday in connection to a domestic incident.

  • Doctor accused of groping, harassing 24 women in North Texas allowed to practice again

    Dennis Doan’s case is a “typical” example of physicians being let off easy when they are accused of sexual misconduct, expert Azza AbuDagga said.

  • Oakland Chinatown suffers 2 robberies in 2 days, bystander who intervenes is pistol-whipped

    A street in Oakland, Calif.’s Chinatown saw two robberies in two consecutive days last week, stoking fears in a community that has suffered anti-Asian attacks for months. One carried a black handgun with an extended magazine, Oakland police said. After the attack, the suspects fled in a getaway vehicle with a third individual and headed eastbound on 9th Street.

  • Unlicensed Yellowstone guide ‘motivated by greed’ gets jail sentence

    A man who had been profiting as an unlicensed guide in Yellowstone National Park has been found guilty on seven counts of illegal activities and violating national park regulations.

  • 2 Valley men arrested for allegedly attacking people with guns, swords at pigeon racing event

    Fresno resident Satvir Singh Cheem and Selma resident Karanjeet Singh were part of a group that pulled up to the pigeon racing event in four vehicles, carrying handguns and swords, and shot and stabbed three people, the Sutter County Sheriff's Office says.