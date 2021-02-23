Mankato police investigating reported stranger assault

Kristine Goodrich, The Free Press, Mankato, Minn.

Feb. 22—MANKATO — Police are looking for a bearded man in a brown truck who reportedly assaulted a stranger Sunday afternoon outside a Mankato residence.

A man said he was outside around 4 p.m. in the 300 block of East Rock Street when he exchanged words with a passerby. The unknown man then reportedly threw punches before leaving in a brown truck. The complainant had minor injuries to his head, according to the police report.

The suspect was described as a bearded man wearing a blue and yellow plaid shirt and brown Carhartt hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mankato Department of Public Safety at 507-387-8725.

