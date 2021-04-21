Mankato police looking for stabbing suspect

Apr. 21—MANKATO — Police are looking for a Mankato man accused of choking a woman and stabbing her in the leg while he tried to stab another woman he had kicked in the chest.

Travehl Jimmi Kelker, 32, was charged with two felony counts each of assault with a dangerous weapon, domestic assault and threats, and one felony count of domestic assault by strangulation Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court.

Kelker allegedly pinned one woman against a wall and choked her during an argument Monday afternoon in his apartment on South Fifth Street.

A second woman said Kelker threatened to kill her when she intervened in the argument, according to a court complaint. When she saw Kelker choking the woman, the second woman said she got a knife and swung it at Kelker because she thought he might kill the woman he was choking.

Kelker then allegedly pulled a folding knife from his pocket and tried to stab the second woman while again threatening her. He then kicked the second woman twice in the chest, the charges said.

The woman who'd reportedly been choked then stepped in as Kelker allegedly tried again to stab the second woman. He instead reportedly stabbed the other woman in the leg, leaving her with a minor wound. She also had cuts on her hands.

Kelker left before officers arrived and has not been located.