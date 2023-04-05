Mankato police searching for dad, 2-year-old

Apr. 5—MANKATO — Police are seeking the public's help in locating two missing people: 2-year-old Koran Kory Brown, of Mankato, and his father, 29-year-old Walter Brown.

Walter Brown left a residence on the 1200 block of Pohl Road in Mankato with Koran Brown after an altercation with the child's mother on or around March 23.

Walter Brown's last known communication was with an acquaintance at about 2:30 p.m. March 24. Neither of the two has been seen or heard from since, and there is concern for their welfare.

The incident was reported to Public Safety on March 29 and investigative work has been ongoing. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the case.

Walter Brown is a black male, 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He has brown hair with dreadlocks with blond tips, a beard and visible neck tattoos.

Mankato Police Cmdr. Chris Baukol said Walter Brown is the biological father of Koran and there is no known custody agreement between the father and mother that police know of. He said Koran was living with his mother.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Public Safety at 911 or 507-387-8725.