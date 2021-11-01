Mankato police used Taser on fleeing teen

Nov. 1—MANKATO — A Mankato police officer used a Taser to stop a teenager who picked up a rock after he allegedly fled in a vehicle and on foot while intoxicated.

Antonio Jordan Alzheimer, 19, of Mankato, was charged with felony fleeing police in a vehicle, misdemeanor DWI and misdemeanor fleeing police on foot Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.

Alzheimer fled after he nearly struck a squad in the intersection of Stadium Road and Heron Drive around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, a court complaint said.

The teen reportedly sped off but then stopped and got out and ran, with two officers then in pursuit.

A Taser was used on Alzheimer after he picked up a rock and went into an apartment building at The Summit. Alzheimer lives in that complex on Monks Avenue, court records show.

Alzheimer was taken to an emergency room with a small cut and scratches on his hand.

A blood alcohol test also was taken after a breathalyzer allegedly showed he had an alcohol concentration of 0.10.