Mankato robbery suspect charged
Feb. 17—MANKATO — A 19-year-old has been charged in a robbery reported near Minnesota State University last week.
Nyakong Deng, of Mankato, was charged with felony robbery Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court.
Deng and a juvenile are suspected of robbing a female pedestrian on a sidewalk in the 1500 block of Warren Street Wednesday morning.
The woman said a female came up from behind, pressed a hard object against her head and told her to empty her pockets and hand over her backpack, according to a court complaint. Witnesses said the robber wore a red mask and got into the passenger seat of a car.
A matching car was located soon after nearby with Deng in the driver's seat and a girl in the passenger seat. The stolen backpack was located in a nearby trash bin.
A pellet gun was found in the car along with a red mask, the charges say.
The juvenile also is being referred for charges, police said last week.