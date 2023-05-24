Mankato School Board chair charged with DWI

May 24—MANKATO — The Mankato School Board's chairman faces DWI charges after an April arrest in Mankato.

Shannon J. Sinning, 47, of Mankato, was charged with gross misdemeanor third-degree DWI and misdemeanor DWI on Friday in Blue Earth County District Court.

The charges came after a State Patrol trooper arrested Sinning at 12:51 a.m. April 15 on Riverfront Drive, according to an incident report.

When reached by phone Tuesday, Sinning declined to comment on the charges over the phone. He asked for questions to be emailed to him and hadn't responded as of press time.

The School Board appointed Sinning to fill a vacancy in July, leading to his swearing-in at an August meeting. Voters elected him in November to a four-year term running through Dec. 31, 2026.

He has served as board chair since January.

Sinning made the school district aware of the situation shortly after it occurred, stated Supt. Paul Peterson in an email. The district didn't have additional information to share, he added.

The State Patrol incident report and a criminal complaint filed in Blue Earth County District Court detail events leading up to and following Sinning's arrest.

A trooper reported seeing a pickup traveling at a "high rate of speed" on Riverfront Drive in the Old Town area, prompting the stop.

The criminal complaint lists Sinning's truck speed being 44 mph in a 30-mph zone at the time. He was also weaving within his lane, according to the complaint.

The trooper reported Sinning appeared to have difficulty rolling down the truck's window once he was pulled over near the intersection of Riverfront Drive and Adams Street. When Sinning opened his door to speak to the trooper, the officer noted the smell of alcohol inside and that Sinning's speech was slurred.

Sinning reportedly admitted to having two beers prior to driving. Field sobriety tests resulted in "numerous signs of impairment," the complaint states.

A preliminary breath test reportedly indicated an alcohol concentration of .148 on a "light sample." He submitted to a breath test at the Blue Earth County jail, according to the complaint, which indicated an alcohol concentration of .16 at 1:41 a.m.

He was released from jail at about 8:30 p.m. April 15.

Most first-time DWI offenses result in fourth-degree charges — Sinning had no prior convictions on his record, according to a search of court records. Having an alcohol concentration double the .08 legal limit is among the aggravating factors moving a charge up to third-degree DWI, said Derek Archambault of the Mankato City Attorney's Office.

Archambault said he filed charges against Sinning on Thursday following a referral from the State Patrol.

Sinning's first appearance in Blue Earth County District Court is set for July 27.

