Mankato shooting suspect arrested

Sep. 18—MANKATO — Bashir Mohamed, who had been on the run since a Friday morning shooting at a Mankato apartment, was arrested Saturday and is in the Blue Earth County Jail.

Matt DuRose, deputy director of the Mankato Department of Public Safety, said Mohamed was arrested without incident late Saturday afternoon during a traffic stop. DuRose said he was not in a vehicle that police believed he was driving earlier. DuRose said the investigation continues into where Mohamed was since Friday morning and if he had any assistance from anyone else.

Mohamed, 30, was considered armed and dangerous. He is the suspect in the shooting of a man at Mankato Tower Apartments on Echo Street at about 9 a.m. Friday. The victim was treated at the local hospital with a non-life threatening injury. The victim and Mohamed lived in different apartments in the building and knew each other.

The incident caused a nearly three-hour lockdown as multiple law enforcement agencies, including a tactical team, sealed off the area around the apartment and evacuated residents of the multi-story complex.

When police arrived to the shooting call they weren't sure where the suspect was and had to search and secure the apartment complex before leaving the scene at about noon.

Authorities sent out an emergency alert to residents and institutions in the area of the shooting Friday morning telling people to shelter in place in the area of Echo Street.

The nearby hospital campus and Bethany Lutheran College were under lockdown.