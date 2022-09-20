Mankato shooting suspect faces assault, weapon charges

Sep. 20—MANKATO — The suspect accused of shooting a man at a Mankato apartment Friday faces felonies for assault resulting in substantial bodily harm and illegal firearm possession.

Bashir Abdirashid Mohamed, 30, of Mankato, was charged Monday in Blue Earth County District Court. The incident at Mankato Tower Apartments resulted in an hourslong lockdown of the Echo Street neighborhood Friday and his arrest Saturday.

A criminal complaint states a man told police that Mohamed was at his apartment the night before the shooting and took one of his rings. When Mohamed refused to give the ring back, the man said he took Mohamed's cell phone and told him to leave.

An hour or two later, the man reported Mohamed came back to his apartment and started arguing with him through the door. They agreed to fight, according to the complaint, but when the man opened the door he stated Mohamed shot him in the hip area with a dark handgun before running away.

An employee at the nearby hospital reported seeing Mohamed and a woman quickly leave the apartment after the shooting before leaving in a black truck. Mohamed reportedly laid down in the backseat.

Police later located the truck with just the woman inside. The woman told police she tried to get Mohamed's phone from the man, but the man wouldn't give it up.

When she told Mohamed about it, he reportedly told her "I'll take care of it." The woman then heard a loud bang followed by Mohamed returning and telling her they had to go.

She reported they drove up to the Twin Cities metro area and back to Mankato.

Officers located Mohamed on Saturday in another vehicle, which contained narcotics and drug paraphernalia. Mohamed was a passenger in the vehicle, and the officers reported finding a loaded revolver under the seat in front of him.

A man told police Mohamed traded the dark handgun for the revolver in the Twin Cities metro.

After police took Mohamed into custody, he reportedly told them he planned to turn himself in that day. His charge for illegal firearm possession reportedly stems from felony robbery and unlawful firearm possession convictions in Washington.

Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola