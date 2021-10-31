Mankato student charged with assault, threats

Oct. 30—MANKATO — A student is charged in an alleged fight and threat at the Mankato Area Learning Center last month.

Mohamed Noor Mohamed, 20, of North Mankato, was charged with felony threats and misdemeanor counts of assault and disorderly conduct Thursday in Blue Earth County District Court.

Mohamed allegedly got into a fight with another student Sept. 13 at the Learning Center, also known as Central High School. A witness stepped in and Mohamed then hit that person in the stomach, the charges say.

Multiple witnesses said Mohamed threatened to stab the other student, who was a juvenile. Mohamed also allegedly made general threats to kill everyone who was present.