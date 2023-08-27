Mankato teacher feedback part of reason for proposed cellphone policy

Aug. 27—MANKATO — The Mankato Area Public Schools Board said teacher feedback has partly inspired a new proposed policy that would prohibit the students' use of cellphones during class time.

The board heard the proposed policy during its first reading at Monday night's School Board meeting.

Board members, such as Kari Pratt, a former teacher, voiced their support for the policy Monday.

"Thank you for listening to teachers and including teachers in on the policy, getting their feedback throughout. As a teacher who has experienced burnout from cellphones, they are a huge distractor in the classroom and it is often times a power struggle," she said.

The policy would also extend to other devices such as Apple watches and headphones.

John Lustig, director of administrative services, said the School Board and administrators received comments and requests from teachers and parents with concerns that cellphones in classrooms have become a distraction.

While rules around the use of cellphones have already been in place at the building level, there is currently not a district-wide policy on the books.

Board member and policy committee member Chris Kind said the policy would make the rule consistent across the district.

"It arose from within the classrooms. A lot of the testimony and the input that we've gotten from teachers and pretty much all levels of district staff have been that oftentimes online access, specifically the handheld cellphones and other things are often a disturbance to the classroom as well as a distraction to the individual students," he said.

During Monday's school board meeting, Board Member Erin Roberts noted that with a new policy comes the possibility of more students in trouble and asked how the district was prepared to handle that.

"What are the plans for that? Not saying that this isn't needed, but I do think we need to have a plan," she said. "I really want to make sure our school administrators are fully supported and have a lot of help in this."

Roberts, the only person of color on the board, added that she also wants the district to consider an equity viewpoint in their enforcement of the policy.

"Are we going to be keeping track of this, because I do foresee maybe some disparities there just based on normal discipline."

Lustig said implementation plans are still being determined. The policy still needs to be brought back for a second reading and approval.

"There's going to be some heavy lifting at the leadership level of our schools, our administrators and our teachers to enforce it, but a lot of it comes with behavior changing," Lustig said during Monday's meeting.

Board member Patrick Baker also supported the policy.

"As the husband of a high school teacher, it is becoming a massive problem," Baker said. "The policy is unfortunate, but it's needed."

The policy is due back in front of the school board for its second reading on Sept. 5.