Mankato teen allegedly threatened, assaulted police

Apr. 10—MANKATO — A teenager allegedly assaulted and threatened to kill Mankato police officers.

Gatwech Peter Jal, 19, of Mankato, was charged with felony assaulting police, felony threats of violence and misdemeanor underage consumption Friday in Blue Earth County District Court.

Police responded to a report of a man who was either injured or intoxicated trying to get into a residence on Bryon Street around 1 a.m. Friday.

Officers took Jal to the Public Safety Center and planned to take him to a detox facility but he became combative, according to a court complaint. While he was being transported to jail, he allegedly told officers he would "kill you all."

When they arrived, he allegedly refused to get out of the squad and spit on an officer, which is legally considered assault.

He continued to be combative in jail and allegedly again threatened to kill officers by "shooting you in the neck."