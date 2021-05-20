Mankato teen solicited girl, charges say
May 20—MANKATO — A Mankato teenager is facing a felony charge for allegedly soliciting a child on social media.
Tremain Francis Proehl, 18, was charged with attempting to hire a juvenile for prostitution Wednesday in Blue Earth County District Court.
A girl who was born in 2007 told authorities last month she was conversing with Proehl on Snapchat and he offered her money and a vaping device in exchange for sex acts. When she refused, he reportedly offered her money not to tell anyone.