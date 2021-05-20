Mankato teen solicited girl, charges say

Axios

Data: Colorado Department of Labor and Employment; Chart: Will Chase/AxiosFollowing the lead of other states, Colorado will offer a cash bonus to incentivize unemployed people to return to work.What's happening: The governor announced Wednesday that the state will give a $1,600 check to unemployed workers who start a full-time job in the final two weeks of May. The bonus decreases to $1,200 for those who get a job in June.An estimated 60,000 workers receiving regular unemployment are eligible; those receiving pandemic unemployment benefits and certain other claimants are not qualified under the terms of the executive order.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Why it matters: A worker shortage is driving states to take action to boost their employment ranks.At least three other states — including Montana and Arizona — are offering bonuses up to $2,000 to spur people back to work.More than 20 other states are ending unemployment benefits early, arguing that extra pandemic-era benefits are disincentivizing people from looking for work.Between the lines: The Polis administration adopted a little-noticed emergency rule earlier in May that disqualifies people from receiving benefits if they fail to complete pre-employment activities, attend a scheduled interview or show up for the first day of work.The move came after complaints from employers, labor department spokesperson Jessica Smith told Axios.Yes, but: Colorado is pledging to pay federal unemployment benefits to those who qualify until they expire Sept. 6.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free