Mankato woman accused of drug sales

Oct. 17—MANKATO — A Mankato woman is accused of selling fentanyl and methamphetamine to apartment residents, according to charges against her.

Kaylee Brook Kearney, 33, was charged with felonies for first-drug sales, second-degree drug sales in a school zone and third-degree drug possession Friday in Blue Earth County District Court.

Agents with the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force arrested Kearney, who had a warrant out for her arrest, on July 31 after finding her sitting on a step near an elementary school in Blue Earth County, a criminal complaint states.

Her purse reportedly had 24.1 grams of meth, 13 tablets suspected to contain fentanyl, two digital scales, a ledger and more material in it. An agent reported Kearney said she had been selling the drugs to eight to 10 residents at an apartment earlier in the day.

