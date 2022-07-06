Mankato woman accused of financial exploitation

Jul. 6—MANKATO — A caregiver allegedly financially exploited a vulnerable adult out of more than $7,000, according to recently filed criminal charges.

Kristina Marie Vaughan, 33, of Mankato, was charged with felonies for financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult and theft in Blue Earth County District Court.

Vaughan was reportedly a live-in caregiver for a man who had a stroke about 12 years ago. The man's son called police in May to report suspicious activity on his father's bank account, according to a criminal complaint.

Vaughan reportedly told police she had access to the man's bank account and initially used it to make purchases for him. She said she eventually used the account to buy clothes for herself and pay her credit card bills, according to the complaint.

Bank records dating to November 2020 showed about $7,250 in purchases without the man's permission.

