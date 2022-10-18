Mankato woman accused of pulling pistol on man

Oct. 18—MANKATO — A Mankato woman is accused of pointing a handgun at a man and threatening to shoot him Friday, leading to charges filed against her this week.

Ashley Renee Nelson, 29, faces felonies in Blue Earth County District Court for assault with a dangerous weapon and making violent threats.

The man was reportedly doing yard work Friday when Nelson confronted him and accused him of prostituting a woman, according to a criminal complaint. She allegedly cocked a pistol, pointed it at his head, then kneed him in the groin as he took the gun away from her.

A woman who said she saw the incident told deputies she heard Nelson threaten to shoot the man over a rumor. A deputy spoke with Nelson afterward and reported she said she did go to the residence after hearing the man was selling a woman for sex.

Nelson told the deputy she pulled the gun out because the man screamed at her to leave and grabbed her arm, making her fearful, according to the complaint.

She reportedly confirmed the man took the gun from her. A lieutenant reported the pistol was loaded.

