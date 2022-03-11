Mankato woman accused of slashing car tires

Mar. 11—The Free Press

MANKATO — A Mankato woman faces a felony charge after allegedly slashing the tires and smashing the windshield of a man's car.

Demi Christina Johanns, 23, was charged with felony damage to property Thursday in Blue Earth County District Court.

A criminal complaint states the incident occurred on Feb. 28 in an apartment parking lot.

A person called police to report two women vandalizing a white Chrysler sedan around 11:41 a.m. The person described both women as wearing masks, with one wearing a red jacket and gray sweatpants.

A second person also reported the women to police, saying they used knives to slash the car's tires. Both people who called police took video of the incident.

Officers arrived on scene and reported the car's windshield was smashed and all four tires were flat. They suspected Johanns was involved due to her relationship with the car's owner, the complaint states, but no one answered when they knocked on the door of her residence.

The man who owned the car saw footage of the incident and identified the woman wearing the red jacket as Johanns. He told police the damage to his windshield and tires amounted to well over $1,000, according to the complaint.

The woman who allegedly helped Johanns damage the car was reportedly wearing a black jacket with a fur hood and either blue jeans or blue sweatpants. They hadn't been charged as of Thursday evening.

Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola