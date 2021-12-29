Mankato woman charged after alleged high-speed pursuit

Dec. 28—CLEVELAND — A Mankato woman allegedly led police on a high-speed pursuit Monday starting in Cleveland.

Abbigail R. Olsson, 25, was charged with a felony for fleeing police and a gross misdemeanor for possession of a controlled substance Tuesday in Le Sueur County District Court.

Cleveland Police Chief Randall Tiegs attempted to stop a vehicle for going 65 mph in a 50-mph zone on Highway 99 Monday, according to a criminal complaint. The vehicle reportedly later reached up to 103 mph during a pursuit.

A State Patrol trooper pulled over the vehicle at Highway 99 and Rabbit Road. An inventory search of the vehicle turned up a white spot at the bottom of the center console, which field tested positive for methamphetamine, according to the complaint.

