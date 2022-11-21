Mankato woman charged with burglary, assault

Nov. 20—MANKATO — A Mankato woman is accused of going into a residence without permission and punching a woman.

Gwendolyn Victoria Moore, 35, was charged with felony burglary and misdemeanor assault Thursday in Blue Earth County District Court.

Police say they arrived at a home in Mankato on Wednesday to find a woman with blood running down her face, according to a complaint.

The woman reportedly told police she called a former romantic partner around 3 a.m. and believed Moore answered the call. Hours later, around 7:20 a.m., the woman said she was on the phone with another person when she heard someone walk up the stairs and saw Moore standing in her doorway.

Police say the woman told them that Moore yelled at her, punched her, then left. The woman said no one was at the residence to let Moore inside, according to the complaint, and she believed the doors were locked.

Moore reportedly denied answering the phone and going to the woman's residence that morning, with police saying she told them she clocked in at work at 6:30 a.m. Her employer indicated she didn't clock in until later, but Moore again denied the burglary and assault.

Her initial appearance in court is scheduled for Dec. 1.

