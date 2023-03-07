Mankato woman charged with meth sales

Mar. 6—MANKATO — A Mankato woman faces a felony drug sale charge after police reported finding about 582 grams of methamphetamine at her residence.

Angelica Marie Hatch Pequin, 33, was charged with felonies for drug sales, possession and possessing meth in the presence of a child Friday in Blue Earth County District Court.

A criminal complaint states police found meth in a suspect's vehicle on March 1, and the suspect reported buying it from Hatch Pequin. Agents with the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force then obtained a search warrant for her house.

Hatch Pequin reportedly gave agents the passcode to a safe, where they reported finding the meth. They also said they found $4,000 in cash under her pillow, as well as more meth, baggies, cocaine, prescription pills and five cellphones in her room.

Methamphetamine and a dollar bill snort tube, agents said, was within reach of a child.

Agents said the quantity of meth indicated it wasn't for personal use.

Hatch Pequin's initial court appearance is set for March 16.

Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola