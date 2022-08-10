Mankato woman charged with meth sales

Aug. 10—The Free Press

MANKATO — A Mankato woman is accused of selling 28.6 grams of methamphetamine to a drug task force informant, according to a charge filed Monday.

Jessica Linnea Clobes, 34, faces a felony for first-degree drug sales in Blue Earth County District Court.

A criminal complaint states an informant for the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force arranged to purchase meth from a man in March. The man then directed the informant to a seller, identified as Clobes in the complaint, in Lake Crystal.

An agent with the task force reportedly searched the informant and the informant's vehicle beforehand to rule out any contraband. The informant was then given an electronic monitoring and recording device plus money to make the purchase.

Once at Clobes' residence, she told the informant she was waiting for methamphetamine to arrive from her supplier. A man who'd later be convicted of a drug sales charge in June, Michael Allen Smith, arrived to supply Clobes.

The informant reported giving Clobes $650 for what she measured out to be 28.6 grams of suspected methamphetamine. A field test on the drug confirmed it was methamphetamine, according to the complaint.

