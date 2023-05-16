Mankato woman faces drug sales charge

May 16—MANKATO — A Mankato woman was accused of selling fentanyl to a minor, prompting a felony charge.

Tierra Monique Birris, 39, was charged with a felony for second-degree drug sales to a person younger than 18 years old Thursday in Blue Earth County District Court.

A criminal complaint states a minor obtained fentanyl from Birris on May 10. Law enforcement officers pulled the minor and another minor over in a vehicle after surveilling them at Mulberry and North Fourth streets in Mankato.

Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force agents recognized the vehicle as being associated with Birris, according to the complaint. Police also reported arresting a burglary suspect out of the vehicle the day before, with Birris being the driver at the time.

After pulling over the two minors in the vehicle, agents reportedly found a counterfeit oxycodone bill containing fentanyl under the passenger seat.

One of the minors said the other minor bought the pill from Birris before police pulled them over.

Birris' initial appearance in court is set for May 25.

