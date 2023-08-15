UPDATE: Mankato woman facing vehicular homicide charge after pedestrian hit

Aug. 15—MANKATO — Charges filed against an 18-year-old Mankato woman allege she was racing another motorist at high speeds Monday night on Madison Avenue before a crash that killed a 66-year-old man.

The man, Jeffery A. Ward of Mankato, died at the scene, according to the State Patrol.

Kaylee Lynette Richmond was charged with felony criminal vehicular homicide Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court. The charge alleges she caused the death by operating a motor vehicle in a "grossly negligible manner."

A crash reconstruction specialist with the State Patrol estimated the vehicle was traveling 70-75 mph at the time of the crash, according to a criminal complaint. The speed limit where the crash occurred is 35 mph.

The complaint states Richmond, the driver of a white Nissan Altima, told police she was racing another vehicle east on Madison Avenue before the crash near Madison and Hope Street at about 9:30 p.m. She reportedly said she looked over at the other vehicle at one point then saw a guy in front of her when she looked back.

Her vehicle's hood was disfigured, the windshield shattered, and blood found across the top of the car when police arrived, according to the complaint.

Richmond reportedly said the person in the other vehicle also should be in trouble for trying to race her. Three people told police they saw or responded to the incident, with at least two saying they saw a "dark" or "black" vehicle drive away.

One of them said Richmond stopped her vehicle while the driver of a dark vehicle "tore off" traveling east after the crash, while the other said it appeared a black car was "trying to race Richmond's vehicle" and the vehicles were changing positions and rapidly changing lanes.

Richmond was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System's Mankato hospital and then booked into the Blue Earth County Jail at 1:13 a.m., according to radio scanner traffic.

Richmond was previously cited for driving at least 45 mph in a 30-mph zone in April near Cherry Street and Riverfront Drive and for using a cellphone while driving in February in North Mankato. On both occasions, the officers who cited her noted her demeanor during the stop.

A North Mankato police officer wrote that Richmond didn't take the citation seriously and seemed to think it was funny. A Blue Earth County sheriff's deputy stated Richmond seemed uninterested in an explanation of the speeding citation and refused to look at the ticket until she snatched it away and drove off.

Mankato Police Cmdr. Dan Schisel said the last pedestrian death in the city was in January 2018 when a man wandered from his home and was hit on Main Street. The woman who hit him left the scene but was later located and charged.