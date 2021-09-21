Mankato woman gets 6 months for assaults

Sep. 21—MANKATO — A Mankato woman who cut a woman and a child during a child's birthday party was sentenced to six months in jail.

Patience Nichole Brown Walker, 34, of Mankato, pleaded guilty to felony and misdemeanor counts of assault and was sentenced Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.

Walker got into an argument during a party at a Mankato hotel in February 2020. She pulled a woman to the ground by her hair, threatened to kill her, waved a box cutter blade around and cut the woman's finger, according to a charging complaint.

She then kicked the woman's son in the face and cut him on the chest. The cuts were not serious but the boy was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

Walker was sentenced to 180 days in jail with credit for 44 days already served. She also was ordered to spend five years on probation with requirements including anger management classes.

Walker also is facing charges in a second alleged incident involving a bladed weapon. She allegedly threatened a man she did not know with a machete outside the downtown Mankato Hy-Vee last month. That case is scheduled to go to trial in January.