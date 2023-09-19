Mankato woman honored for her World War II welder's job

Sep. 19—MANKATO — Dorothy George had never planned to be a welder in a West Coast shipyard during World War II. She is mechanically inclined, but when the 99-year-old Mankato woman was a teenager, she saw herself utilizing her seamstress skills.

"I wanted to become a home economics teacher," said George, describing what she had planned to do after graduating from Mankato High School.

But before George had a chance to enroll in college, her mother signed her up to train for a job that supported the country's war effort.

"Mom just put me on a bus to Iowa going to welding school. I never had a say in it."

A few months later, George found herself working long hours at Vigor Shipyards in Seattle. She was invited to room with a friend from the Iowa school who was renting space in a relative's house.

Now a frail woman, a smile grows across George's face when asked to recall the 10-hour shifts working on metal pieces for naval vessels.

"Welding is a dirty job. "We didn't care. We had a job and for that we were thankful ... and we were away from home."

At that time, a young woman's work prospects in Mankato were bleak, recalled George, the oldest daughter in her large family, the Erdmans.

In 1943, the U.S. was faced with labor shortages because a large number of the country's young men were fighting in World War II. U.S. Secretary of War Henry Stimson's "Get Women to Work" campaign emphasized the need to "fully utilize, immediately and effectively, the largest and potentially the finest single source of labor available today — the vast reserve of woman power."

Women across the country stepped up to fill jobs left vacant by men serving abroad. The best-known group of these workers were memorialized with a promotional symbol nicknamed Rosie the Riveter. George and her shipyard co-workers — considered "cousins" to the women who learned to use rivet guns — were referred to by the moniker Wendy the Welder.

Rev. Shelly Olson, of the ELCA and chaplain for Ecumen Hospice, said she sincerely believes women like Dorothy (George) paved the way for women to serve when called and to lead by example. Olson helped organize an event Tuesday morning at Pathstone Living Community Chapel that honored the Rosies and the Wendys, including George.

"I thought she would benefit from a similar kind of recognition at this time of her life," Olson said.

George said she'd never before received public kudos for helping with the war effort.

"My goodness, I never gave it a thought," George said, then added that the Wendys were just doing what needed to be done.

"It taught us a career and I loved the challenge."

Kristin Nett was among the attendees at the event honoring her mother. She said George has been a good role model to her seven children.

"She taught us we could be anything we wanted to be," Nett said.

On occasion, George would use some of the craftsman's skills she learned in the shipyards.

"Mom redid all the windows on one of her houses," Nett said.

The late Michael George was serving in the Navy when her parents were married during an impromptu ceremony in Seattle.

"He was aboard a mine sweeper during World War II and he had some time off," Nett said.

Dorothy and Michael, whose hometown also was Mankato, had been exchanging letters during the war.

"Dad decided they should get married in Seattle or else she would never go back to Mankato," Nett said.