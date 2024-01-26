Mankato woman killed in Highway 30 crash southwest of Rochester

Jan. 25—HIGH FOREST TOWNSHIP, Minn. — A Mankato woman was killed in a crash involving a box truck on Wednesday, Jan. 24, southwest of Rochester.

A 2011 Freightliner M2 box truck was northbound on Olmsted Country Road 8 when it collided with a 2017 Toyota Prius driving eastbound on Highway 30 around 8:45 a.m. Wednesday, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The driver of the Prius, Lenora Ingrid Tahtinen, 83, of Mankato, was killed in the crash.

The driver of the Freightliner, Jeffry Allen Burnikel, 60, of Lime Springs, Iowa, was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries.

Both drivers were wearing their seat belts, according to the report.

The road conditions were reported as wet at the time of the crash.