Mankato woman pleads guilty in fire extinguisher assault case

Feb. 10—MANKATO — A Mankato woman pleaded guilty to one charge and had another charge dismissed this week in a case involving an assault with a fire extinguisher.

Morgan Elizabeth Westerfield, 31, has a sentencing hearing set for April 4 for misdemeanor fifth-degree assault. The dismissed charge was for misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

Her petition to enter a guilty plea this week in Blue Earth County District Court indicated she'd receive no jail time as long as she cooperates with a presentencing investigation, remains law abiding and returns for her sentencing hearing.

The court document states she was in her apartment in Mankato on Aug. 22 with her children when she heard profanity and rough housing outside. She reportedly went outside and hollered at them to keep the noise down.

After the group continued with the noise, she said they got "more confrontational" toward her. She then went inside to get a fire extinguisher and sprayed the group with it, according to the plea petition.

"I intended to scare them so they would stop their behavior," she stated.

Westerfield initially faced a felony second-degree assault charge, which was ultimately lowered down to the misdemeanor fifth-degree charge.

