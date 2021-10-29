Mankato woman punched child, charges say

Oct. 28—MANKATO — A Mankato woman is accused of punching a 3-year-old in the face, leaving the child with a black eye.

Debra Marie Goodburn, 41, was charged with felony malicious punishment of a child Thursday in Blue Earth County District Court.

The girl came to preschool with a black eye Oct. 4 and told multiple people Goodburn punched her, according to a court complaint.

A 4-year-old child told police he saw the 3-year-old first hit Goodburn and break her glasses. Goodburn reportedly responded by punching the girl back.