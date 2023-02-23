Mankato woman's court case halted after incompetency finding

Feb. 22—MANKATO — A Mankato woman who was accused of threatening and assaulting hospital workers in December was recently ruled incompetent to proceed in her court case.

Tiffany Pearl Robitaille, 19, was charged with felony threats of violence and misdemeanor assault in December in Blue Earth County District Court. The misdemeanor charge against her was dismissed last week.

The incompetency finding came from a court-ordered examination related to separate charges against Robitaille in Anoka County in 2022, which was then applied to her case in Blue Earth County.

Based on the examination, court records from Feb. 16 concluded that "due to mental illness or cognitive impairment the Defendant is incompetent to proceed."

Robitaille's charges stemmed from incidents on Dec. 11 at the Mayo Clinic Health System hospital in Mankato. A criminal complaint stated she tried to leave her hospital room, leading to a worker grabbing her arm before she spit on the worker and tried to bite her.

When a security supervisor responded, he told police that Robitaille grabbed his groin, scratched him and threatened to kill staff.

