Mankilledin East Hartford shooting rattles neighbors

Jul. 24—Officers located a man who had suffered fatal gunshot wounds, police said. Police did not immediately identify the man on Monday morning.

Police were at the scene until just before 11 a.m. Monday. Around that time, additional police arrived and walked into the building for several minutes. When they returned outside, the police tape was removed and officers soon cleared the area.

Residents of the building who were waiting to return to their apartments said the shooting happened in one of the three apartments on the second floor. The person killed was not a resident of the building, they said.

One resident said he's lived in the building for eight or nine years and it's generally a peaceful location. He said nothing of the sort had happened in that time. Another resident who has lived in the building for five years said he's now worried about something violent happening again.

