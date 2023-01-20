Mann, Wakata conduct spacewalk aboard ISS

Associated Press

More than halfway through the regular season, the Milwaukee Bucks haven’t had much of a chance to show how well they can play at full strength. The Bucks’ three biggest stars — two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, three-time All-Star Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday — have played together in just five of Milwaukee’s 45 games. Since starting the season with nine straight wins, the Bucks have gone 20-16.