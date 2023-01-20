Mann, Wakata conduct spacewalk aboard ISS
First Native American woman in space ventures out on a spacewalk to prep the International Space Station for more solar panels. (Jan. 20)
Chopper 2 is over the scene of a plane crash that killed two people Thursday in Armonk.
The president and COO of SpaceX toured local manufacturers on Tuesday, including Spirit AeroSystems Inc.
The Lakers pulled off a huge road GLIAC victory.
Talking about the Thunder as a playoff team has gone from a lark to seriousness quite quickly.
Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript January 19, 2023 Spencer Wang: Good afternoon and welcome to the Netflix Q4 2022 Earnings Interview. I am Spencer Wang, VP of Finance, IR and Corporate Development. Joining me today are Executive Chairman, Reed Hastings; Co-CEOs, Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters; and CFO, Spence Neumann. Our interviewer […]
100-year-old Wilf Driscoll just met his great-granddaughter, Millie – and they shared an instant connection.
Former NASA Astronaut Charlie Camarda discusses the first spacewalk of 2023 on the International Space Station.
New York Rep. Santos once wrote on Twitter that the 9/11 terrorist attacks "claimed [his] mother's life," and at other times has said his mother died of cancer following the attacks
A photo taken by Soumyadeep Mukherjee of Kolkata, India depicts what the photographer calls "Three Days in the Life of a Comet," spanning from Dec. 27 to 29, 2022.
"ChatGPT performed at or near the passing threshold for all three exams without any specialized training or reinforcement," the researchers said.
More than halfway through the regular season, the Milwaukee Bucks haven’t had much of a chance to show how well they can play at full strength. The Bucks’ three biggest stars — two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, three-time All-Star Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday — have played together in just five of Milwaukee’s 45 games. Since starting the season with nine straight wins, the Bucks have gone 20-16.
Winter Storm Alerts in place for areas of the Great Lakes and snow rates of 2 inches an hour are possible.
The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) believes that a new space to criticise Russian President Vladimir Putin is being carved out in Russia. Those responsible appear to have no fear of retribution. Source: ISW report from 18 January 2023 Details: Wagner Group financier Yevgeny Prigozhin is becoming increasingly bold in his verbal attacks against the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD).
Green comet that hasn't been seen in 50,000 years to appear soon in sky
The snow piles up in the Denver metro area on Wednesday. FOX Weather’s Max Gorden speaks with residents who react to the biggest January winter storm to hit The Mile High City since 1992.
For five months, Kathy Gould was safe in her native U.S., but her heart and soul remained in war-torn Ukraine. In July the missionary returned "home."
NASA has set a date for its next crewed launch to the International Space Station.
With few options available for ensuring abortion access, Vice President Kamala Harris will demonstrate that Democrats aren't giving up on the issue as she marks the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade on Sunday. It's a bitter historical milestone for the White House after the U.S. Supreme Court rolled back the national right to abortion. Administration officials said she'll speak in Florida, where Democrats have been on guard for new efforts to restrict abortion from Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, a potential 2024 presidential candidate.
Spacewalks in low-Earth orbit face a small but very real threat from debris and and micrometeoroids whizzing by at extreme velocities.
Google is laying off 12,000 workers, or about 6% of its workforce, becoming the latest tech company to trim staff as the economic boom that the industry rode during the COVID-19 pandemic ebbs. Google CEO Sundar Pichai, who also leads its parent company Alphabet, informed staff Friday at the Silicon Valley giant about the cuts in an email that was also posted on the company's news blog. It is the company's biggest-ever round of layoffs and adds to tens of thousands of other job losses recently announced by Microsoft, Amazon, Facebook parent Meta and other tech companies as they tighten their belts amid a darkening outlook for the industry.