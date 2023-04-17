‘Mannequin’ on fire in field was actually a burning human body, Florida cops say

A person called 911 to report what they thought was a mannequin on fire in a field behind a residential area, but when investigators arrived, they discovered it was actually a burning human body, according to a Florida sheriff’s department.

Fire crews responded to the field in Ruskin shortly after 8 a.m. on April 15 to extinguish the fire, according to a news release from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators determined the deceased person had “upper body trauma” but could not identify the body because of the “severity of the burns,” the release says. The person’s gender and age could also not be immediately determined.

A medical examiner has not yet completed an autopsy, according to the sheriff’s office. The case is being investigated as a homicide.

“This is a jarring scene,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. “At this time, our deputies are doing everything they can to determine what happened to this person. We do believe this is an isolated incident, and we will continue to work tirelessly until we determine how this horrific crime occurred.”

Ruskin is about 30 miles south of Tampa.

Calls about bodies found along road linked to body in submerged car, Florida cops say

Man throws woman into campfire, then tries to hold her in the flames, MA officials say

1-year-old found dead in burning home in 2017, Illinois cops say. Mom now arrested