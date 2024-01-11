Manner in which some Shasta County severance packages awarded is 'extraordinary'

As a former Shasta County department head, I was shocked to read about the severance packages recently awarded to County Executives hired in 2023.

On Dec. 19, Supervisors Kevin Crye, Patrick Jones and Chris Kelstrom voted to double the severance package awarded to County Public Health Officer Dr. James Mu. With the same 3-2 vote, incoming County Counsel Joseph Larmour was given a severance package valued at up to $380,000. When these severance packages are added to the package recently given to County CEO David Rickert, the total value is just over $1.1 million.

While the severance packages themselves are unprecedented, the manner in which they were awarded is extraordinary.

Jeff Gorder of Redding speaks to the Shasta County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

County Health Officer Mu, hired just two months ago and working part-time, saw his severance package doubled.

Jones was not shy about explaining the reasons behind these actions: They wanted to create a disincentive for future boards to consider terminating these employees without cause or for “political reasons" — just as the prior board has done, Jones included, in terminating former Health Officer Karen Ramstrom's employment.

In other words, Crye, Jones and Kelstrom want to lock in their hand-picked people so that no future board can make changes without severe financial consequences to the county.

The strategy behind the board’s hiring practices should concern all county residents. Keep in mind that Crye’s initial choice for CEO was Chriss Street, second-in-charge of New California, an organization dedicated to splitting Shasta and other rural counties from California and creating a 51st state.

Crye recruited and promoted Street, who failed the background check and had the employment offer rescinded.

As a lawyer with almost 30 years of experience in Shasta County, I have more than passing knowledge of the qualifications that one would expect of a candidate about to assume the role of County Counsel and I find Larmour significantly lacking in that regard. Bear in mind that Crye has taken credit for recruiting Larmour.

Crye stated that the hiring of Larmour is a steal for the county because it is acquiring a remarkable talent for a salary that no other lawyer, not even a recent law school graduate, would accept.

Larmour, who appears to have about nine years of relevant experience, will be paid about $240,000 per year. In addition, he was given a $20,000 signing bonus, a $5,000 car allowance and an 18-month severance package worth up to $360,000.

I guarantee Supervisor Crye that many experienced lawyers, including many currently working for Shasta County and almost all recent law school graduates, would be ecstatic to receive this type of compensation plan.

― Jeff Gorder is a former Shasta County Public Defender

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Severance deals for some Shasta County executives are 'unprecedented'