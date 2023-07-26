Mannington man arrested for breaking into cars on Wedgewood Drive

Jul. 25—A man found breaking into vehicles on Wedgewood Drive in Morgantown is in custody after a witness who saw a man "trying car door handles " called Monongalia County Sheriff's Deputies to the scene early Friday morning.

Upon arriving at the scene, Deputy Joshua Ward reported seeing a male matching the description provided attempting to leave the area in a blue Jeep.

According to the criminal complaint, the male was identified as Logan Adam McDaniel, 20, of Mannington.

Ward alleged McDaniel's vehicle was "filled with drug paraphernalia in plain view."

Upon searching the vehicle Ward said he located and recovered 13 small bags of marijuana and two 30mg oxycodone pills in a small container.

After McDaniel was read his Miranda Warning, he allegedly admitted to breaking into cars and a witness identified him as the man they saw breaking into their vehicle.

In the complaint, Ward said McDaniel took him to some of the other cars he had broken into and returned a few of the items that he had stolen, including a suction cup phone holder and a small cell phone auxiliary cord.

After returning to the sheriff's department, Ward allegedly found a credit card not in McDaniel's name that he had placed in a holder on the back of his cell phone. According to the complaint, Ward was able to contact the actual owner of the card who confirmed they were missing the credit card in question and did not give anyone else permission to have or use it.

McDaniel was arrested and charged with two counts possession of a controlled substance, one count vehicle or auto tampering, two counts petit larceny, and one count access device fraud for the credit card.

McDaniel is being held at North Central Regional Jail on $5, 000 bond.

