Mannington police officer arrested for malicious assault

Jan. 18—MANNINGTON — Mannington police officer Donald Sides faces one count of malicious assault after an investigation by the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

According to the criminal complaint, officers responded to a call on Whetstone Road in Mannington on Monday where they found the male victim with "a severe right eye injury."

The victim alleged that he and Sides were at the Elks Lodge in Mannington having drinks on Jan. 16 and the two entered into a verbal altercation. Sides asked the victim to step outside where they continued to argue until the victim left and went back inside the lodge.

Later that night, Sides and his daughter went to the victim's residence where the two men argued in the driveway. According to the complaint, Sides said, "You want to go at it?" The victim said he didn't want to fight because Sides was a police officer.

"Victim stated that Sides' daughter was also on scene and kept trying to get Sides to leave but he refused and kept wanting to fight victim," states the complaint.

Backing away from Sides, the victim raised his hands and refused to fight. Sides grabbed the victim and kneed him in the right eye, according to the complaint. Once the victim fell to the ground, Sides continued to attack him and bit his right index finger, which resulted in a "severe laceration."

The victim said he never threw a punch for fear of going to prison for fighting a police officer.

"This Deputy did observe injuries consistent with the victim's statement and EMS was contacted due to the severity of the injuries and arrived on the scene and transport victim to hospital for medical treatment," states the criminal complaint.

According to published reports, Sides has been placed on administrative leave without pay while the City of Mannington makes a decision in relation to his employment. Calls to city hall were not returned by deadline.

