Manningtree, Cambridge and Sudbury expected to get new bathing site status

Three wild swimming spots in East Anglia are in line to become official bathing water sites.

Manningtree beach in Essex, the River Cam at Sheep's Green in Cambridge and the River Stour at Sudbury in Suffolk are among 27 chosen in England.

A two-week consultation will now be held.

"We are thrilled to have made it to the public consultation stage," said Anna Helm Baxter, from the campaigning Manningtree Mermaids swimming group.

"Bathing designation would be an amazing first step towards cleaner, safer water."

The sites will receive regular water monitoring from the Environment Agency (EA) during the bathing water season, which runs from 15 May to 30 September.

The EA will investigate pollution sources and identify steps to be taken in response, which could include actions by water companies, farmers and others.

Wild swimmers at Sheep's Green, off Fen Causeway in Cambridge, hope the bathing water status will keep them safe

Swimmers at all three sites have experienced problems with sewage. Tests previously carried out at the River Stour, on the Essex/Suffolk border, near the Sudbury water treatment works showed "very high" levels of E. coli bacteria.

A Cambridge City Council report recently indicated people swimming in the Cam were being exposed to "significant health risks".

In Manningtree, where more than 100 people swim regularly in the tidal Stour estuary, some swimmers reported falling sick, before they decided to apply for bathing water status.

The Manningtree Mermaids group has held several protests at the beach, which has three sewer storm overflow outlets in the vicinity, and organised a mass swim.

Ms Helm Baxter added: "A huge amount of work went into our SWIM (Safe Water in Manningtree) campaign, and those up and down the country.

"Clean water should be standard in all UK waterways for people and the environment. Until then our fight will continue."

Anna Helm Baxter (left), Catherine Arnold (middle) and Helen Whitehead (right) organised the campaign in Manningtree, where the river estuary divides Essex from Suffolk

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs considers how many people bath at each site, whether the site has suitable facilities and where investment would have the most impact when making the decision.

Water Minister Robbie Moore said: "I want to continue to improve the quality of our bathing waters, which is why we are taking action across the board to drive up standards and hold water companies to account.

"I encourage all local communities and organisations with an interest to take part in this consultation and have their say."

The consultation on the designation of all 27 sites closes on 10 March. The documents list the other 24 sites across England.

