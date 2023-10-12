Manny Ellis mother's car tracked, tires slashed, according to family attorney

TACOMA, Wash. - As the trial continues for three Tacoma Police officers charged with the death of Manny Ellis, FOX 13 News has learned someone may be targeting Ellis’ mother.

The Ellis’ family attorney tells us that someone put a tracking device in Marcia Carter-Patterson’s car and slashed her tries over the weekend.

During her testimony in court on Monday, Carter-Patterson spoke about safety concerns.

"I believe people are following me too," she said to a defense attorney.

On Wednesday, FOX 13 News spoke to an official in the Attorney General’s Office who told us they are aware of the incident involving Ellis’ mom.

However, they would not confirm if they are investigating.

FOX 13 News also spoke to the Ellis family off-camera about the incident. They said they did not want to provide any further information.

Inside the courtroom on Wednesday, Sara McDowell continued her second day of testimony.

McDowell is an eyewitness to parts of the incident involving Ellis and two Tacoma Police Officers back in March 2020. Ellis later died in police custody.

Officers Matthew Collins and Christopher Burbank are charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter. Officer Timothy Rankine is charged with manslaughter.

McDowell answered questions about the video she captured throughout the day.

At the end of the hearing, Jacob Aztet, an investigator with the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office, took the stand.