Manny Pacquiao: Philippine icon, boxer... next president?
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Philippine great Manny Pacquiao has announced his retirement from boxing
Philippine great Manny Pacquiao has announced his retirement from boxing
During their last fight the referee saved Deontay Wilder life, claims Tyson Fury before their third and final fight on Oct. 9th.
Bryson DeChambeau’s long-drive debut will extend at least another day – and after Tuesday’s performance, likely longer.
'Jeopardy!' legend James Holzhauer tweeted a message about current 'Jeopardy!' champion Matt Amodio and fans of the beloved ABC game show had mixed feelings about the exchange.
Jock Ervin, crew chief for Steve Johnson, expected to miss rest of the season.
The former UFC welterweight champion might've just gotten played by Jake Paul.
Tara Davis and Hunter Woodhall announced their engagement on Instagram after competing in Tokyo this summer for the Olympics and Paralympics.
Karl-Anthony Towns was packing in Los Angeles, preparing for his return to Minneapolis for Timberwolves training camp. Then he got a call from his financial adviser. Big changes coming. "My phone starting going off," Towns said as Wolves players reported to training camp on Monday at Mayo Clinic Courts. "Breaking news." DeAngelo Russell was on the golf course when he got the news. His ...
Here's what Nix had to say...
Week 6 of the USA TODAY Sports Super 25 high school football rankings.
Well, for starters, the trade for CB C.J. Henderson tells us the Panthers are not messing around—now nor for the future.
Washington Spirit coach Richie Burke was fired and the team banned from league governance matters following an investigation.
Former UFC welterweight king Tyron Woodley has some new ink as a result of his wager against the YouTuber-turned-boxer.
The University of Oklahoma announced the kickoff time for the 2021 Red River Showdown.
The Dominican boxer who was hospitalized after a brutal knockout on the undercard to the Anthony Joshua-Oleksandr Usyk fight was in a “good condition,” his boxing manager said on Monday. Lenin Castillo’s legs appeared to spasm after he hit the canvas following a big punch by British opponent Callum Smith in the second round of their light-heavyweight fight at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday. Castillo was carried out of the ring on a stretcher and taken to a hospital in London.
In a new Instagram post, NFL Hall of Famer and Fox Sports analyst Troy Aikman opened up about the workout and diet routine that helps him stay ripped at 54.
Following his arrest in Las Vegas, former UFC champion Jon Jones releases a statement focusing on his future.
Australia opener David Warner has hinted that he could miss the rest of Sunrisers Hyderabad's Indian Premier League matches after being dropped for the second time this season.
Does anyone face a tougher schedule in 2022? Mercy!
Dana White and Oscar De La Hoya escalated their war of words on fighter pay.
One of the more abhorrent scenes to have played out on a sheet of ice happened over the weekend in Ukraine, and the victim is demanding action.