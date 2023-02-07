Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) investors are sitting on a loss of 32% if they invested three years ago

Many investors define successful investing as beating the market average over the long term. But if you try your hand at stock picking, your risk returning less than the market. Unfortunately, that's been the case for longer term Manolete Partners Plc (LON:MANO) shareholders, since the share price is down 33% in the last three years, falling well short of the market decline of around 9.8%.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Manolete Partners saw its share price decline over the three years in which its EPS also dropped, falling to a loss. Since the company has fallen to a loss making position, it's hard to compare the change in EPS with the share price change. However, we can say we'd expect to see a falling share price in this scenario.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Manolete Partners' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

Manolete Partners shareholders are down 1.6% for the year, falling short of the market return. The market shed around 0.1%, no doubt weighing on the stock price. Unfortunately, the longer term story isn't pretty, with investment losses running at 10% per year over three years. We'd need clear signs of growth in the underlying business before we could muster much enthusiasm for this one. If you want to research this stock further, the data on insider buying is an obvious place to start. You can click here to see who has been buying shares - and the price they paid.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GB exchanges.

