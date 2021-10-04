Manolo Blahnik Forecasts Bumper Year after COVID-19-Related Sales Decline

Samantha Conti
·3 min read

Manolo Blahnik has entered its 50th anniversary year with high hopes, and relief that the COVID-19 crisis, which dented sales and profits last year, is winding down.

The brand said Monday that fiscal 2021 is forecast to be the group’s most successful year to date, with turnover for the eight months to Aug. 31 up by 81 percent year-on-year and 8 percent compared with 2019.

More from WWD

In the full year, global e-commerce sales are set to rise in the triple digits. In the eight months to Aug. 31, sales were up 120 percent compared to the same period in 2020.

“As we celebrate our 50th year, we do so in confidence and are hopeful that it will be our best yet,” said Kristina Blahnik, the company’s chief executive officer.

Last year was a tough one for Manolo Blahnik, which saw sales decrease by 7 percent to 42.3 million euros in the 12 months to Dec. 31, 2020.

The company booked a loss of 4.75 million euros, an increase of 6 percent on the previous year’s figure, due to COVID-19 the integration of the U.S. business, foreign exchange rates and a slight decline in gross margin.

Like-for-like sales were down 28 percent, according to figures published Monday on Companies House, the official register of U.K. businesses. The company said that the difference between total sales and like-for-like sales was due to the trading in the U.S.

The new Manolo Blahnik Group entity in the U.S. did not commence trading until Jan. 1, 2020. As reported, Manolo Blahnik brought the U.S. business in-house in 2019, and promised “significant strategic investment” in its North American operations.

Earlier this year the company opened two retail boutiques, in East Hampton and a flagship on Madison Avenue in Manhattan.

The business had previously been run for 37 years under license by the late George Malkemus and Anthony Yurgaitis.

The company said that global e-commerce sales increased by 39 percent in 2020 and that all employee positions were protected throughout the year.

“Given the full effects of the global pandemic were felt throughout our entire operations and teams, we are very pleased with these [2020] results and the many positives that came out of such a difficult time,” said Kristina Blahnik.

“Our number-one focus was to make sure our teams felt safe, and our community felt supported, the outcome has ensured a strong team resourced to face a very positive future.”

The company said it streamlined operations during the pandemic year, reducing its collections from four to three seasons, a move that contributed to the sales decline.

Expenditure also increased due to the continued integration of Manolo Blahnik Americas, and the brand’s manufacturing subsidiary, Calzaturificio Re Marcello.

The group said its balance sheet remains positive with a high net asset position of 77.2 million euros and strong liquidity ratio, figures that “instill confidence in the business’ ability to meet all financial obligations as well as any long-term investment opportunities.”

During the pandemic the company said it honored its commitments to employees, and its head count has since grown by 3 percent. It also remains committed to mental health with the Smile initiative, which launched across all digital channels in April 2020.

As part of the initiative, people can download a collection of Manolo Blahnik’s sketches, color them in, and share them on social media as part of an exercise in mindfulness. The brand has partnered with the Mental Health Foundation in the U.K. on the project.

To mark the 50th anniversary, Manolo Blahnik has designed a gold capsule collection, which will land in-store and online from November. The company described the capsule as a summary of five decades of work in one collection and said it features “an extensive range of new styles, reimagined classics” and signature designs.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation If There's an October Stock Market Crash

    October is sometimes a scary month for investors. But you don't have anything to be afraid about buying these stocks.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Double From Current Levels; Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    We all want to know where the markets are going. They’re off their record peaks, hit in earlier September, and the main indexes have recently been alternating up and down sessions. It’s a confusing situation, and investors can be forgiven for uncertainty. Ari Wald, head of technical analysis at Oppenheimer, believes the S&P "becomes increasingly attractive toward 4,230 (July low)." Looking ahead, Wald boosts his Q1’22 projection for the benchmark index to 4,800 from 4,400. Noting that the index-

  • 3 Dividend Stocks Worth Buying and Holding Till at Least 2050

    What will the economy of 2050 look like? Flying cars, carbon neutrality, robots doing our work for us? Who knows? What we do know is that certainty and reliability are two core attributes of top-tier dividend stocks.

  • Buy the dip has failed. Here’s what investors need to do next, says Morgan Stanley.

    NEED TO KNOW A risk-off Monday is brewing to start the week, with stock futures lower and the 10-year yield edging back toward 1.5%. There’s a lot for investors to think about, such as the start of earnings season that’s just about a week away, as some analysts look under the hood of the third quarter and don’t like what they see.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Keeps Dropping

    As Yogi Berra (along with several others) is credited with saying, "It's tough to make predictions, especially about the future." Problem is, that's exactly what investors in semiconductor specialist Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) are being called upon to do as they gauge the likely duration of the global semiconductor shortage. Case in point: Shares of Nvidia had dropped 3.7% through 9:50 a.m. EDT today based on what should be good news for the stock.

  • China Steps Up Efforts to Ring-Fence Evergrande, Not Save It

    (Bloomberg) -- As China Evergrande Group edges closer to a massive restructuring, Beijing has stepped up efforts to limit the fallout, signaling it’s willing to prop up healthy developers, homeowners and the real estate market at the expense of global bondholders. In the last week alone, Chinese authorities have dispatched top financial regulators to nudge the country’s massive banks to ease credit for homebuyers and support the property sector. They also bought out part of Evergrande’s stake in

  • These 5 Dividend Stocks Pay $71 Billion a Year, Combined, to Their Shareholders

    Back in 2013, J.P. Morgan Asset Management released a report that compared the average annual return of companies initiating and growing their payouts between 1972 and 2012 to companies that didn't offer a dividend over the same time frame. In total, the dividend-paying stocks averaged a 9.5% annualized return over four decades, compared to a meager 1.6% annualized return for the non-dividend stocks. While there are no shortage of dividend stocks for income investors to choose from, the following five companies are truly in a league of their own.

  • This Overlooked Parts Maker Is Ready for an EV Future. Its Stock Could Double.

    Meritor’s heavy-duty truck components have a bright future in electric vehicles—but investors have yet to give it the credit it deserves.

  • 3 Dividend Kings That Belong in Every Retirement Portfolio

    It takes a special kind of business to increase its payment to its shareholders for over five consecutive decades.

  • Tesla Avoided the Chip Problems That Hit GM and Other Car Makers. Here’s How.

    Tesla is growing while the auto production around the globe plummets. The EV pioneer is, apparently, beating other auto makers to chips. How come?

  • Should You Really Be Investing in the Stock Market Right Now?

    It's been a bumpy ride in the stock market lately, and it has a lot of investors worried that their savings are about to take a beating. It would be silly to ignore some of the warning signs, but now's not the time to give up on the stock market. Withdrawing from the market right now would be a fear-driven act, and you should strive to remove emotion from your investment decisions.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Investors Should Be Buying Hand Over Fist

    Danny Vena (Roku): There's little doubt that cord-cutting has reached epic proportions. The migration to streaming is undeniable and the biggest beneficiary of this trend is Roku. Roku provides a host of boxes and devices that provide access to all the major streaming services, but it doesn't stop there.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped on Monday

    One EV maker taking a hit is growing Chinese EV company Nio (NYSE: NIO). As of 11 a.m. EDT today, Nio shares were down 5.3%, just off the lows of the morning. Nio released its September and third-quarter 2021 EV delivery data on Friday, and its quarterly deliveries exceeded the internal guidance that it had revised lower on Sept. 1 due to supply chain constraints.

  • 2 Leading Telehealth Stocks to Buy in 2021 and Beyond

    For millions of people seeking healthcare, telehealth is a no-brainer. Why bother going to the doctor in person when you could pick up your phone or computer and get the same standard of care remotely? In the past, getting the same standard of care remotely simply wasn't possible, but now that's changing -- and investors who act now can benefit from businesses that are on the cutting edge of the changes.

  • A 24-year old Gen Zer that became a crypto millionaire this year when he sold his fund talks about why he's betting big on avalanche

    24-year old Rahul Rai, who became a millionaire when he sold his crypto fund this year, believes the avalanche blockchain could be number one.

  • China Evergrande to raise $5 billion from property unit sale - Global Times

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -China Evergrande will sell a majority stake in its property management business for more than $5 billion, Chinese media said on Monday, a deal which would be the largest asset sale yet at the debt-laden property developer if it goes ahead. Once China's top-selling property group, Evergrande is facing what could be one of the country's largest-ever restructurings as the company is weighed down by debts of around $305 billion. Uncertainty over Evergrande's fate has unsettled financial markets worried about any fallout from its troubles.

  • Shares of China Evergrande are suspended on the Hong Kong stock exchange

    Shares of its unit Evergrande Property Services Group were also suspended, according to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

  • Will Coupang Be Worth More Than Sea Limited by 2025?

    Coupang (NYSE: CPNG) and Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) are two of the fastest growing e-commerce companies in Asia. Coupang owns the top e-commerce marketplace in South Korea, while Sea's Shopee is the market leader in Southeast Asia and Taiwan. The stock initially soared after its public debut in March, but concerns about its widening losses, the saturation of its home market, and its overseas expansion plans attracted the bears.

  • A huge glitch on DeFi platform Compound has put $160 million at risk - with the founder begging for the money to be returned

    It was a very rough weekend for Compound, a DeFi platform that risks losing more than $100 million after an upgrade went badly wrong.

  • Burned by the Market? Try These 3 Passive Investments Instead

    Day trading certainly has its pitfalls, so it's worth looking at some of the longer-term alternatives.