Manor Church Road at one-lane bridge to be closed Nov. 30

Manor Church Road at the one-lane bridge over Antietam Creek will be closed Thursday, Nov. 30, between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. for a bridge inspection.

Alternative routes will be available for motorists.

For further information, contact Washington County's Public Relations and Marketing Department at pr@washco-md.net.

